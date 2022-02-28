Manipur poll: BJP will win 30 out of 38 in 1st phase, says CM N Biren Singh

-
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal as voting for Manipur Assembly polls got underway on Monday.
Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency in Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in the state.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Singh expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be voted to power in the state. He said, "The BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
"I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by Constitution," he added.
Prior to casting his vote, the Chief Minister paid a visit to a local temple and offered prayers.
Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections began in 38 constituencies spread across five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi on Monday.
The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm today. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.
A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll scheduled for today.
The results will be announced on March 10.
