Manipur polls: Sonia, Rahul and Jairam Ramesh among Cong's star campaigners

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh are among the 30 star campaigners for the Manipur assembly elections, according to the list released by the party on Monday.
The two-phased assembly election in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5.
Though Sonia Gandhi is also the party's star campaigner for other states, where polls are being held, neither she nor former prime minister Manmohan Singh have actively campaigned anywhere so far.
The list of star campaigners also include names of former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh, former deputy chief minister Gaikhangam, youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, party's minority department chief Imran Pratapgarhi and Mahila Congress chief Metta D'Souza.
Apart from Ramesh, who is overseeing assembly polls in the state, Congress in charge for Manipur Bhakta Charan Das and a host of local leaders are also part of the list.
The Congress along with five other 'like-minded' parties launched the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance last week to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.
Besides the Congress, the other parties in the alliance are CPI, CPM, RSP, JD (S) and Forward Bloc. An 18-point common agenda was also finalised.
