Congress releases 2nd list of 10 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

The on Tuesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

Former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh and legislator Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh are among the nominees featured in the second list.

The party had on January 22 released the first list of 40 candidates with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.

Election to the 60-member assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The result will be declared on March 10.

