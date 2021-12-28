Modi likely to address rally in Punjab on Jan 5, share stage with Amarinder

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to sound the BJP's poll bugle in Punjab on January 5 and share the stage with the party's new ally and former chief minister of the state Amarinder Singh, sources said on Tuesday.
The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Punjab's Ferozepur and is likely to address a rally after the event, the sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.
The rally will be the first to be addressed by the prime minister in Punjab after the repeal of three contentious farm laws of the Centre.
Farmers staged protests against the laws at the borders of Delhi for almost a year and called off the agitation on January 11 after the legislations were repealed in the winter session of Parliament.
Modi's rally will kick off the campaign of the BJP and its new allies in Punjab for the 2022 state Assembly polls, the sources said.
Singh, whose Punjab Lok Congress has stitched up an alliance with the saffron party for the Punjab polls, may also attend the rally, they added.
If Singh attends the rally, this will be the first time that he and Modi will share the stage after the former Punjab chief minister quit the Congress.
Besides Modi, Union minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Shekhawat, his cabinet colleagues Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi are also expected to take part in the rally.
