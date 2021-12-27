Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh visits Amit Shah's residence

Lok Congress president and former Chief Minister on Monday morning was seen arriving at the residence of Union Home Minister here in the capital.

According to sources, he is also likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda today.

In November, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party ' Lok Congress' ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year.

