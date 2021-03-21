BJP says people are fed up with Left, claims NDA will form govt in Kerala

leader Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Saturday said that people in Kerala are fed up with the LDF and the UDF and claimed that the NDA will form the government in the state going to polls on April 6.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said people of Kerala want the change and economical development,

"People are fed up with LDF and UDF. They have seen them for several decades. This time we are very hopeful that NDA will form government in Kerala," he said.

"We expect this time that there is a big wave of change blowing on in Kerala. The people of Kerala want the change. They want economical development, they want employment, they want industrialisation, they want agricultural growth, they want good infrastructure and the communist government can't provide them. Because they ideologically don't like good business and good industries etc. That shows in their policies. They believe in just the welfare of their own members and their party workers. All the money that the government spends goes to the pockets of their own workers," he said.

Agarwal also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his promise for a separate fisheries ministry and termed the UDF as "complete failure".

"The UDF is a complete failure. They don't have a vision. Rahul Gandhi doesn't know the ground reality. He talks of the fisheries department, he doesn't know there is a fisheries department existing. Then they are allying with the Indian Muslim League and talks of secularism in other states. They are fighting left and aligning with Left in West Bengal. Nobody is going to support them," he said.

On Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the economy of the country, the leader said that the way West Bengal Chief Minister handled economic growth and development of the state is pathetic.

"Mamata what does she know about economics, the way she has handled West Bengal's economic growth and development is pathetic," he said.

"Every industrialist, every businessman, has over the past 10 years run away from West Bengal. They have basically come to Gujarat and UP. Those states have done remarkably good in attracting investment and setting up of industries," he added.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

