Assembly poll: Union Minister Athawale addresses election rally in Nagaland

-
ALSO READ
RPI(A) will work for social, economic equality in Nagaland: Ramdas Athawale
As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks
Ahead of assembly elections, police beefed up security across Nagaland
Govt impartial in honouring people: Ramdas Athawale on Padma awardees
Amit Shah assures proactive steps to address demand for 'Frontier Nagaland'
-
Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale addressed a poll rally on Monday at Tsemenyu district, Nagaland, for the party's candidate Ar Loguseng Semp.
"Today's rally is not a public rally but a Republican rally as the party has a strong candidate and he will be the architect of the Tsemenyu district," he said.
Terming Dr B R Ambedkar as the leader of all communities, he said, "The Republican Party of India is contesting with eight candidates from Nagaland. The party stands for all communities and sections of society regardless of caste or creed. The RPI is in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India."
Further, he also said that if Semp gets elected, he will personally talk with the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a cabinet seat to him.
Ar Loguseng Semp, also seeks support from his supporters stating that five candidates are in the fray from 12 Tsemenyu seat, and it is going to be a tough fight.
Acknowledging the visit of the Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale, Semp said, "It has boosted the confidence of the people and the party in general. I will work for better development of the district and upliftment from the grassroot level so that the people get benefit from every scheme and opportunity available".
Republican Party of India (A) is contesting on eight assembly segments of Nagaland including 47-Aboi, 49-Tamlu , 51-Noksen and 52 Longkhim Chare.
Nagaland will poll for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:56 IST