Uttar Pradesh: BJP seeks probe into SP president Akhilesh Yadav's assets

-
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
'CBI, ED will also come': SP's Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has demanded that the income of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav income be investigated.
State MSME Minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh questioned Yadav's support to certain members of his party who were raided by the income tax department recently.
He accused Akhilesh Yadav of lying about the income tax raids and defending his party members on the pretext of elections and trying to gain sympathy in the name of raids.
The minister said that the SP president should accept that those close to him were tax evaders and that he, too, is their partner.
"Undeclared assets of Rs 400 crore were found in the income tax raids. The income of Akhilesh Yadav and his family should also be investigated. The SP had prepared to fund the elections with this illegal money, but their plans could not be realised. Akhilesh should clarify what relation he has with those who were raided," Singh said.
Singh said that loot, theft and corruption were in the DNA of the SP, and this was confirmed by the income tax raids and a recent CAG report on Noida.
"Akhilesh had turned Noida into a den of loot. The CAG report has exposed corruption to the tune of over Rs 58,000 crore in allotment of land in Noida during the SP rule. The CAG report exposes how corrupt officials played with the interests of the public at Akhilesh's behest," the minister said.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU