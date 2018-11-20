Not a single Congress nominee should be elected in Madhya Pradesh polls: PM

Prime Minister Tuesday asked people to vote intelligently in the November 28 Assembly poll, asking them to ensure that "not even a single Congress candidate" is elected.

Addressing a poll rally, Modi reminded voters that Madhya Pradesh has a "double-engine" as BJP is in power in the state and the Centre.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said, "History proves that no dynasty prevails after its fourth generation rule in Delhi and Congress will also meet the same fate".

Modi urged people to think for a moment before voting about what Congress has done for them compared to 15 years of BJP rule in the state.

Asking people to be active participants in the development process, Modi said, "If people work for 10 hours, then I will work for 11 hours for the country's progress".

Modi credited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister with developing the state. "He is in power for the last 15 years but effectively got only four and a half years as, during rest of the period, the state always fought with the Centre for its rights in the UPA-led regime at the Centre, he said.

"In 55 years (of Congress rule), only 30 MW green energy was generated (in the state) while in our 15-year rule, 4,000 MW renewable energy is being generated," he said.