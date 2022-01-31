Oldest at 94, Parkash Singh Badal files nomination for Punjab polls

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister and (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from Lambi constituency in Punjab's Muktsar district.

He is the oldest candidate at 94 for the February 20 polls to the 117-member legislative Assembly.

A five-time MLA from the Lambi constituency, the elderly Badal was the president of the SAD from 1995 to 2008.

Badal had won the 2017 Assembly elections from this seat by defeating Capt Amarinder Singh with 22,770 votes.

The Akali patriarch had started contesting from Lambi in 1997 and won the seat by 28,728 votes, by 23,929 votes in 2002, by 9,187 votes in 2007.

In 2012, he defeated his nearest rival by 24,739 votes.

