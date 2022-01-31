Drugs case: SC asks Punjab police to not arrest SAD's Majithia till Feb 23

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT in drugs case
HC grants interim bail to SAD leader Bikram Majithia in NDPS case
SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia till Jan 31
-
The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab Police to not arrest SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till February 23 in a drugs case so he can undertake electioneering in the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justices N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20.
It also directed the trial court to hear and expeditiously decide Majithia's regular bail plea after his surrender in the case.
The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. An appeal has been filed in the apex court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU