Punjab polls: Majithia files nomination papers from Amritsar East

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having "failed" the people of Amritsar East as their representative as he filed his nomination papers from the assembly constituency here.

Majithia also alleged that Sidhu, who is the sitting MLA from Amritsar East, has not done anything for the people of his constituency.

The SAD has fielded Majithia against Sidhu from Amritsar East seat.

Earlier, Majithia also filed his nomination papers from Majitha constituency, from where he is the sitting MLA.

He will fight the elections from both Amritsar East and Majitha assembly seats.

Majithia said now the people will decide the fate of those who have "cheated and deceived" them.

"Facilities like roads, sewerage and quality drinking water have not been provided till now. Navjot Sidhu has been representing this constituency one way or the other for more than 18 years. He has done nothing for it.

"Now people will ask him for his report card. He cannot befool them with some imaginary 'Punjab Model'. He has to tell the residents of Amritsar East why he has failed them as their representative," he said.

Earlier in Majitha, the Akali leader also targeted Congress and AAP candidates from the constituency Jagwinder Singh Jagga Majithia and his elder brother Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, respectively.

"The elder brother, Lalli Majithia, always represented the Congress but jumped ship to the AAP. His place has now been taken by his younger brother.

"Earlier, both the brothers fought over the spoils of corruption. However, this greed and opportunism have exposed both of them. It also proves my contention that the AAP is the B team of the Congress," he said.

Majithia also alleged that the Congress government did its best to prevent him from contesting the assembly elections.

"The Congress government even went to the extent of conducting raids at my residences, even though the high court had clearly stated that it would consider my appeal to give me time to seek relief from the Supreme Court," he said.

"We have complained regarding this to the Election Commission also and demanded action against officers responsible for this," he said.

Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

