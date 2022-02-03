Owaisi alleges shots were fired at his car while returning to Delhi from UP

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi firm on contesting 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls
Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
Owaisi moves notice in LS to oppose Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021
Asaduddin Owaisi to launch Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Ayodhya
AIMIM chief Owaisi alleges part of his speech being quoted out of context
-
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from election-related programmes in western Uttar Pradesh.
Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarso toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.
Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah, Owaisi tweeted.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP said he had left Delhi in the morning for election-related programmes in Meerut and Kithore, where he held a foot march at 3.30 pm.
Owaisi's convoy had four cars, he said.
We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured, he later told reporters.
I urge the EC for an independent probe into the incident. It must be known who is behind this incident. It's also an appeal to the Modi government and the Yogi government, he added.
Further details are awaited.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza when he was heading to Delhi after election campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut (in UP) today.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/0VBamMqyt0
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU