Adityanath's clean image to benefit party in UP polls: BJP leader

BJP leader Arun Singh on Thursday claimed that the party will get the advantage of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's clean image in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as no allegation of corruption has been made against him like leaders of opposition parties.

The BJP's national general secretary claimed that the welfare of the poor has been given a priority by his party's government, which has ensured free ration to the needy, direct transfer of money in bank accounts of women, better law and order and the elimination of riots.

People have realised the difference, the BJP leader told reporters here, alleging that in the past, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati have been accused of corruption during their term as the state chief minister.

Allegation of corruption of even a single rupee has not be made against Adityanath, he said.

The party is bound to get the advantage of this in the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, he said.

The BJP leader claimed that his party will sweep the polls, winning over 300 of 403 Assembly seats in the state.

He also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the BJP government over the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor, saying nobody takes the leader seriously as he dubbed his statement as "immature".

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that the present government in the country has created two Indias, one for the rich and the other for the poor.

The leader had also criticised the government's policy towards China.

Attacking the Congress leader, Singh said whenever Gandhi speaks, he lowers the prestige of the country.

The Congress leader should disclose the amount Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received from China, the BJP leader asked.

