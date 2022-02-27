UP Assembly polls fifth phase: 53.98% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 53.98 per cent till 5 pm was recorded on Sunday as the polling across 61 constituencies is underway for the fifth phase of elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A total of 693 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting, which commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 59.64 per cent in Chitrakoot, followed by 58.01 per cent in Ayodhya, 57.24 per cent in Shrawasti and 57.01 per cent in Kaushambi. Pratapgarh recorded the lowest voter turnout of 50.25 per cent so far.

Amethi and Rae Bareli, considered Congress bastion, recorded a voter turnout of 52.77 per cent and 56.06 per cent.

Other districts like Sultanpur witnessed a voter turnout of 54.88 per cent, 54.31 per cent in Gonda, 54.65 per cent in Barabanki, 55 per cent in Baharaich and 57.24 per cent in Shrawasti.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

