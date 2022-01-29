PM Modi hits battle ground UP, to hold first virtual rally on January 31

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
BJP names 107 candidates for UP polls, fields CM Yogi from Gorakhpur
BJP will bag over 300 seats in UP Assembly polls, says Sandeep Singh
Punjab polls: Cong CEC finalises candidates, first list to be out soon
-
New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit battleground Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally on January 31, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.
This rally by the Prime Minister will cover five districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) And it will cover 21 Vidhan Sabhas.
Keeping the directions of the election commission in mind the total physical mobilization arrangements have been made to listen to the Prime Minister's address at 100 locations cutting across 98 mandals and covering 21 Vidhan Sabhas.
The total physical presence will be 50,000 covering 500 people per location. There will be LED screens and campaign vans that will be dispatched to these locations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address.
The BJP which has a massive digital footprint is likely to use all its platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc, and is hoping to reach over 10 lakh people across these 21 assembly constituencies.
This will be the first address by the Prime Minister for the BJP after the dates were announced for the assembly elections.
The state of Uttar Pradesh goes into elections in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU