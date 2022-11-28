PM Modi to address rallies in Kutch, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot today

Ahead of assembly polls, Prime Minister is set to address four public meetings in the state.

He will address rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar and Rajkot today.

As the first phase of the Assembly elections nears completion parties are in the fray putting their heavyweights in the forefront in a bid to attract voters.

"PM Modi is coming again and we expect huge gatherings and people love to see him and listen. We expect to win all seats in Rajkot district," Rajkot BJP president Kamlesh Mirani told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting elections rallies at four locations in .

Home Minister Amit Shah will be in addressing public rallies in the Kheralu, Savli, Bhiloda and Naranpura in favour of the BJP candidates.

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma will also be campaigning for the party.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Purusottam Rupala as well as many senior BJP leaders will hold public meetings and road shows at various places.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a press conference in Ahmedabad today. He is also slated to address poll rallies in Mehsana and Ahmedabad.

Congress senior leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot will also campaign for the party

So also, senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party will also address public meetings for the party candidates.

Earlier on November 28, during PM Modi's address at a public rally in Gujarat's Surat he accused the Congress party of being "well-wishers of terrorists" and questioning the Batla House encounter in 2008, which was an act of terrorism.

PM Modi said that the Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it.

"The new generation of Gujarat has not seen the serial bomb blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat. I want to caution them of those who are well-wishers of terrorists. Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it," he said.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)