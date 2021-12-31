New industries being set up in Pilibhit, creating a new story: UP CM

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a government medical college to be constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crores.
Moreover, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and/or inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 96 crores.
In a tweet on Thursday, the Chief Minister wrote, "Under Phase 3 of Government of India Aided Scheme in Pilibhit district, the foundation stone of the Government Medical College to be constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crores and 70 development projects worth Rs 96 crores was inaugurated/foundation stone laid."
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that with the construction of the medical college, the government aims to provide more government jobs in the state.
"Government Medical College will be constructed in Pilibhit at a cost of Rs 250 Crores. We provided 4.5 lakh government jobs and over one crore jobs were given by starting industries in the state," Adityanath said at an election rally in Pilibhit.
The Chief Minister said, "New industries are being set up in Pilibhit, which are creating a new story of development. No person of the district will be deprived of development."
"These developmental schemes will bring happiness in the life of the common man along with creating awareness of health and education in the district," he added.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are to be held next year.
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
