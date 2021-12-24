Polling begins for 35 seats of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation Chandigarh

-
ALSO READ
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
BJP claims Prashant Kishor registered as voter in poll-bound Bhabanipur
-
Polling for the 35 seats of the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation Chandigarh began on Friday amid tight security and will continue till 5 p.m., election officials said here.
The ballots will be counted on December 27.
Electors could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7.30 a.m.
"There has been no report of any delay in starting the poll process," an electoral officer told IANS.
This time the city is witnessing a three-cornered contest with entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the fray from all 35 wards. In the past the battle was between two archrivals -- the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A total of 633,475 voters, including 301,275 women, will decide the fate of 203 candidates.
The ruling BJP made development and its achievements in the past six years as its main campaign agenda.
The Congress, having lost three successive elections to the BJP, based its campaign on anti-incumbency, saying the saffron party failed miserably to retain the tag of the 'City Beautiful'.
The AAP campaign was largely focused on replicating its successful "Delhi Model" in the city.
A total of 212 polling stations have been set up in different parts of the city. Among 694 booths, 220 are sensitive. Most of these booths are in the 13 new villages that were merged with the municipal corporation.
Unlike the 2016 civic body poll, there will be around 1,000 voters per polling booth. The figure was around 1,400-1,500 in 2016.
Over 6,000 police and BSF personnel will be on poll duty. There will be 4,200 poll officers.
--IANS
vg/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor