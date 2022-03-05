Polls in UP 'pro-incumbency', says PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister on Saturday described the Assembly polls as "pro-incumbency", saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, the prime minister said that due to their aversion towards him, "dynasts" were make fun of 'vocal for local' and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Even on the Ukraine issue, the opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people's woes, Modi said.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Modi added that his government has made Khadi and yoga international brands.

will vote in the last phase of the Assembly elections on March 7.

