Puducherry elections: Congress-DMK seat sharing likely to be finalised

The seat sharing arrangement between the and in is likely to be finalised here on Tuesday.

president M.K. Stalin and general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundurao will be meeting to discuss the issue.

Former Chief Minister and senior leader of the V.Narayanasamy told IANS said, "We have almost reached a conclusion, but will finalise it in Chennai. There are certain minor issues to be ironed out and we may sign the deal today or tomorrow".

Narayanasamy was tightlipped when asked about the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress had contested in 21 seats and the in 9 in the 30-member Assembly of

Several senior Congress leaders, including party's state working president A.K.D. Arumugham left the party to join the BJP. Senior leader and former minister Namasivayam had also raised a banner of revolt and then joined the BJP.

V.Narayanasamy also said that the party would come back to power in the next Assembly election. He said: "Only a few leaders have left the Congress and the cadres are intact and we will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the elections."

The seat sharing arrangement between the BJP and AIADMK, PMK combine is also not finalised and is also likely to be completed by Tuesday evening or early morning on Wednesday, sources said.

