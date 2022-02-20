Punjab Assembly elections: AAP's Bhagwant Mann votes in Mohali

-
Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday exercised his franchise in Mohali.
He is contesting from Dhuri in the Sangrur district.
Mann also offered prayers at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali.
Earlier today he had said that Congress and BJP have joined together for levelling allegations against AAP but the people of the state know everything.
"It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," said AAP leader.
Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.
In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.
The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
