Punjab elections: 931 candidates file nominations on last day

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Amid Covid surge, Punjab Health Minister suggests ban on political rallies
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
-
As many as 931 candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, officials said.
Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.
A total of 2,279 candidates have filed their nomination papers, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.
Channi filed his nomination papers from Chamkaur Sahib seat.
Rebel Congress leader Daaman Bajwa, who was denied a ticket by the party, filed her nomination papers from Sunam seat as an Independent.
The Congress has fielded Jaswinder Dhiman, the nephew of Aamargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, from Sunam.
Punjab minister Rana Gurjit Singh's son Rana Inder Partap also filed his nomination papers from Sultanpur Lodhi seat as an Independent. The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Navtej Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi.
Punjab deputy speaker and sitting MLA from Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti's wife Manjit Kaur filed her nomination as an Independent from Bhadaur seat.
Besides Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is contesting the elections from Bhadaur.
Channi's brother Manohar Singh, rebel Congress leaders Angad Saini and Amrik Singh Dhillon have already filed their nominations as Independents from Bassi Pathana, Nawanshahr and Samrala respectively after they were denied tickets by the Congress.
The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is February 4.
Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU