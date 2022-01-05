Amid Covid surge, Punjab Health Minister suggests ban on political rallies

-
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Punjab Health Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned and informed that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will soon take a decision on it.
Punjab Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. Addressing a press conference here, the Health Minister said, "I think, that if we are closing schools and colleges then even rallies with mass gatherings should be banned. But until the Centre issues such guidelines, no decision can be taken."
"As per the Central government's guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies," he added while also informing that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be calling a Corona review meeting, and "will take a decision on it (banning rallies) soon".
The Punjab government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15.
In a press release, the state government said, "Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance."
All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated. AC buses will run at 50 per cent of capacity.
Meanwhile, all sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed.
"Moreover, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private office, the order read.
