Punjab polls: PM Modi to address public rally in Jalandhar today

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
ISMA again writes to PMO urging it to increase minimum sale price of sugar
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jalandhar on Monday ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab.
Congress is the incumbent government in the state.
Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.
On January 5, there was a lapse in the Prime Minister's security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab due to the road being blocked by some protesters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU