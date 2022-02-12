In Chamkaur Sahib, Charanjit Singh Channi banks on development work

Seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib seat for the fourth time, is banking on the development work he undertook in his constituency as an MLA and during his 111-day tenure as Punjab chief minister.

Channi recently made an impassioned speech telling the people of his long-time constituency that it would not be a victory if he wins by less than 50,000 votes.

With the poll campaigning in Punjab entering its last phase, Channi, whom the Congress recently declared as its chief ministerial candidate, has been criss-crossing the state holding poll meetings in Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions.

During his visits, he talks about the pro-people initiatives his government took during its short tenure of 111 days.

The Congress has also fielded Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year and is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community, from Bhadaur (SC) in Barnala district.

A few days ago, Channi asked people here to ensure his victory for the fourth consecutive time as he listed several development projects carried out in his home constituency.

"If we win (from Chamkaur Sahib) by less than 50,000 votes, then it will not be a victory," Channi had said.

"I am your son and your brother. I have been with you for 15 years and never went away for even a day. I am nothing without you," he said.

Channi, who has BA, LLB, MBA, M.A. degrees and is now doing a PhD, has cultivated the image of a commoner and has remained accessible to people.

While campaigning in Ludhiana, Channi stopped at a dhaba to have dinner and mingled with some truck drivers. Earlier, at a public gathering in Ludhiana, he got down from the stage to freely mingle with the audience.

While campaigning in Bhadaur, the chief minister took time off to play cricket with locals and cards with the elderly.

However, opponents have targeted Channi's "common man" image over the recent arrest of his nephew by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in Punjab.

Besides talking about the work done by his government, the chief minister has also been attacking the rival parties, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that people will not be misled by their "false claims".

On the development work carried out here, residents said a theme park was completed in November last year, construction of a skill institute has begun and foundation stones of two bridges were laid by Channi.

In the main market outside Katalgarh Sahib gurdwara here, shopkeepers are happy with the development work.

Harjit, who owns a gifts and toys shop, says the area has seen development under Channi.

On the possibility that Channi will have to give up one of the two seats he is contesting from if he wins from both, Harjit said, "Chamkaur Sahib is CM sahab's life, he cannot give up this seat".

Amrit Pal, who runs a utensil shop, said Channi's first tenure was only for 111 days. When he gets a full tenure of five years, entire Punjab will see development.

AAP candidate Charanjit Singh, however, countered Channi's development claims.

"Crores were seized from his nephew. Can he simply wash off his hands?" Singh asked.

On the development front, he said, "Had there been any development, it would have been visible."



"The entire stretch of the main road in Morinda (part of Chamkaur Sahib segment) has been dug up and they could not construct one road. The CM could not construct one road in front of his house, how will he develop the entire state," said Singh, who lost to Channi from here in the 2017 polls by a margin of 12,308 votes.

Notably, Channi also owns a house in Morinda.

"It seems they still do not know the definition of development, which is generating jobs and employment, building new schools, new hospitals and better road infrastructure," Singh said, adding that people have made up their minds to give the AAP a chance.

In the run-up to the polls, AAP leaders have accused Channi of not doing enough for his constituency.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited two schools and alleged that Channi failed to provide proper education infrastructure, AAP leader Raghav Chadha targeted him over illegal mining, claims that the Congress leader trashed as baseless.

Also in the fray are Harmohan Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is contesting the election in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP's Darshan Singh Shivjot.

Shivjot claims health infrastructure is a big issue here as there are no medical facilities in Morinda and people have to go to Mohali or Chandigarh for treatment.

Elections to the 117-member will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)