Punjab seeks deployment of 1,050 CAPF companies for assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: 537,000 new voters created in last 5 years
CEO Office gears up for special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll
Assembly elections: MHA instructs CAPF to strictly follow Covid protocols
Punjab CM raises farm laws issue with Amit Shah; seeks 25 CAPF companies
CAPF companies sent to Kashmir in wake of civilian killings: Officials
-
Punjab's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said the state has urged the Election Commission to deploy 1,050 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the February 20 assembly polls.
Fifty CAPF companies have already been deployed, he said.
On depositing licensed weapons, Raju said of the total 3.9 lakh licensed weapons in the state, over 3.3 lakh, which is 86.5 per cent, have been deposited till date.
Replying to a question on seizures made in the run-up to the elections, he said various enforcement teams had seized valuables worth Rs 42.94 crore till January 16.
The surveillance teams have seized 5.44 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 1.54 crore, recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 40.82 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash worth Rs 16 lakh, he added.
Replying to a query on the requirement for pre-certification of social media campaigning content from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Raju said social media is no different from the general media and the same rules will be applied to any political campaign run on social media.
With the Election Commission (EC) rescheduling the Punjab Assembly polls, Raju said the notification for the elections will be issued on January 25. The last date of filing nominations is February 1, while the scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2. The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is February 4.
Accepting a demand by the state government and various political parties, the EC earlier in the day decided to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU