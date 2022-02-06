Congress set to announce chief ministerial candidate for Punjab on Sunday

Ahead of the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections, party's state unit chief on Sunday said that everyone will follow Rahul Gandhi's decision.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision .... Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to .... All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

Earlier, in-charge Harish Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi will announce the party's Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls on February 6 during his virtual rally in Ludhiana.

In an apparent dig at the top leadership, Punjab unit chief on Thursday had said that the "people at the top" want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

