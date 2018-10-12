Rajasthan, MP polls: SC rejects pleas of Kamal Nath, Pilot on voters' list

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed two separate petitions of senior Congress leaders and seeking directions to the Election Commission to provide the draft voter list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in text format.

Polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and in Rajasthan December 7.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said "we have dismissed these petitions".

The apex court had reserved its verdict on October 8 on the plea of leaders alleging duplication of voters in the list and sought a proper redressal of grievances to ensure free and fair elections.