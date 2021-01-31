RJD says in talks with Trinamool Congress to fight Bengal polls together

-
ALSO READ
Bihar is becoming 'crime capital' of the nation, says Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Prasad shifted to RIMS director's residence amid Covid-19 fear
Bihar has become 'Lalumay': Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav
Nitish not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD, BJP: Tejashwi
LJP shadow looms over NDA as Bihar heads for second phase of polls
-
Bihar's main opposition party
RJD is in talks with the Trinamool Congress to fight the upcoming West Bengal elections together, a senior RJD leader said on Sunday.
RJD principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui and national general secretary Shyam Rajak are in Kolkata to hammer a tie-up with Mamata Banerjee's party for the Bengal polls.
"We will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday to fight Bengal elections together," Rajak told PTI.
Siddiqui and Rajak are meeting party leaders in the state ahead of the discussions with Banerjee.
RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said over the phone from Patna that the party is exploring the possibility of contesting some seats on the Bengal-Bihar border.
He, however, did not give any numbers on which the party is planning to fight the state elections, likely in April-May.
Banerjee has a cordial relation with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and the party wishes to strengthen her hands in the Bengal polls, Tiwary said.
The primary objective of the RJD is to stop the "communal" BJP from increasing its influence in West Bengal and strengthen the secular forces under the leadership of the TMC chief, he added.
Though not a noticeable player in Bengal politics, the RJD, which emerged as the largest party in the recently concluded Bihar polls and enjoys considerable support among the Muslims besides the Yadavs, is eyeing a few seats on the inter-state border that have a sizeable number of Hindi- speaking voters.
RJD had an MLA in the Bengal assembly between 2006 and 2011 during the Left Front rule.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor