RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD combine.
Accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary reached Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises in the morning to file his nomination.
The SP won 111 seats in the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh while its ally RLD got eight. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, another ally of the SP, won six seats.
According to the Election Commission of India, the last date for filing the nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31.
The documents will be scrutinised on June 1, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3.
