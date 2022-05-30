RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief on Monday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD combine.

Accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary reached Assembly premises in the morning to file his nomination.

The SP won 111 seats in the recent Assembly polls in while its ally RLD got eight. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, another ally of the SP, won six seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, the last date for filing the nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31.

The documents will be scrutinised on June 1, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)