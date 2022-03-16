Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: Akhilesh asks party workers to foil all conspiracies by BJP
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Fought hard but failed to send Adityanath 'back to Gorakhpur': Akhilesh
Akhilesh's generals: Here're the partymen crucial to SP's poll management
Assembly polls: SP-led alliance to form govt in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is "expanding" while the BJP has "shrunk", apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party.
The BJP combine got 273 seats while the SP-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the elections.
"In the elections, 'samajwadis' (sociallists) got moral victory. With the struggle of socialist workers and leaders, and the cooperation of people, the Samajwadi Party is expanding and the BJP has shrunk," Akhilesh Yadav said in Sitapur, according to the SP's official Twitter handle.
Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of party leader and former minister Narendra Verma's brother Mahendra Verma.
On the way to Sitapur, a bull came in front of the Yadav's vehicle.
"In the journey, you will get bulls..If you can move forward, go ahead. The journey is difficult in UP, if you can move, go ahead," he said posting a video of the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU