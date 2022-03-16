Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

chief on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is "expanding" while the has "shrunk", apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party.

The combine got 273 seats while the SP-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the elections.

"In the elections, 'samajwadis' (sociallists) got moral victory. With the struggle of socialist workers and leaders, and the cooperation of people, the is expanding and the has shrunk," said in Sitapur, according to the SP's official Twitter handle.

Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of party leader and former minister Narendra Verma's brother Mahendra Verma.

On the way to Sitapur, a bull came in front of the Yadav's vehicle.

"In the journey, you will get bulls..If you can move forward, go ahead. The journey is difficult in UP, if you can move, go ahead," he said posting a video of the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)