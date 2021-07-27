Rajasthan municipal bypolls: Over 69% voter turnout in 17 wards

-
ALSO READ
Over 76% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan civic body polls
46.1% voter turnout in polls of six Gujarat municipal corporations
Pandharpur bypoll to be held as per schedule: Maharashtra Deputy CM
West Bengal: Mamata alleges Central forces helping BJP at Shah's behest
West Bengal Assembly polls: 13.14% voter turnout till 9 am in second phase
-
Over 69 per cent voters exercised their franchise in 17 wards of 15 municipalities spread across eight districts of Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday, state election commission officials said.
The highest voting took place in Khetri Municipality of Jhunjhunu district where 88.16 per cent voters cast their votes, they said.
State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra said 69.84 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the polls.
He said 60 candidates had filed 67 nomination papers in this by-election. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, the fate of the remaining 43 candidates will be decided.
Instructions have been given to conduct repolling in Tigria gram panchayat of Jaipur district on July 29, he said.
Due to technical fault in the EVM at booth number 300 for ward number-12 of Tigria, panchayat samiti of Jaipur district, the polling held on July 25 has been declared void.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor