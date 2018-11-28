JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 » News

Jaswant's son banks on Rajput 'anger' to beat CM Raje in battle royale
Business Standard

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress to release its manifesto on Nov 29

The party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers'loan within 10 days if the party forms government in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Congress

The Congress will release its election manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls on Thursday.

PCC president Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary and other senior leaders of the party will release the manifesto, a party spokesperson said.

The party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers'loan within 10 days if the party forms government in the state.

A day earlier, the BJP released its manifesto for Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements