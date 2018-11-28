Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress to release its manifesto on Nov 29

-
The Congress will release its election manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls on Thursday.
PCC president Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary and other senior leaders of the party will release the manifesto, a party spokesperson said.
The party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers'loan within 10 days if the party forms government in the state.
A day earlier, the BJP released its manifesto for Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.
