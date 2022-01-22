SP candidate Ziya-ur-Rehman booked for violating Model Code of Conduct

-
Ziya-ur -Rehman, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Kundarki seat in Moradabad, and 50-60 others were booked for violating of Model Code of Conduct and COVID protocol, police said on Saturday.
Rehman is the grandson of Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq-ur Rehman Barq.
A case has been registered against Rehman and 50 to 60 others for violating MCC and COVID guidelines during his election meeting and movement of convoy in Sambhal Kotwali area late on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.
Rehman alongwith his supporters had gathered huge crowds with their convoy at Chandausi intersection violating the code of conduct.
They were neither wearing masks nor maintaining proper social distancing, the SP added.
