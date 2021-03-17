Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam to begin poll campaign from March 18

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu polls: Movable assets of O Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran go up
Peace of wisdom dawns on AIADMK as Palaniswami masters internal challenges
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
-
AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O.Panneerselvam will begin his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from March 18.
The campaign of the Deputy Chief Minister will be flagged off from Tiruvotriyur constituency. The AIADMK has released his campaign schedule till March 21.
The AIADMK leader, who is contesting from his family turf of Bodinayikanar constituency, will be campaigning extensively through the state and will also be micro managing elections in the strongholds of his Thevar community, the party has said.
Bodi, Theni, Dindugal, Madurai, Tirunelveli areas have a strong presence of the Thevar community who are traditional supporters of the AIADMK.
V.K. Sasikala also belongs to the same community and it was the proximity of Panneerselvam with Sasikala that led to his emergence as a powerful political leader in Tamil Nadu.
C. Rajeev, Political analyst and Director of Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a Chennai based Think Tank told IANS, "OPS is the man to watch in this election. If there is a close result, OPS will easily get the support of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran to form a government. Edappadi Palaniswami also fears Thevar undercurrent. If the results are by huge margin, either for the DMK-led front or for the AIADMK front then the same equations will continue."
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU