Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam to begin poll campaign from March 18

coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O.Panneerselvam will begin his election campaign for the Assembly elections from March 18.

The campaign of the Deputy Chief Minister will be flagged off from Tiruvotriyur constituency. The has released his campaign schedule till March 21.

The leader, who is contesting from his family turf of Bodinayikanar constituency, will be campaigning extensively through the state and will also be micro managing elections in the strongholds of his Thevar community, the party has said.

Bodi, Theni, Dindugal, Madurai, Tirunelveli areas have a strong presence of the Thevar community who are traditional supporters of the AIADMK.

V.K. Sasikala also belongs to the same community and it was the proximity of Panneerselvam with Sasikala that led to his emergence as a powerful political leader in

C. Rajeev, Political analyst and Director of Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a Chennai based Think Tank told IANS, "OPS is the man to watch in this election. If there is a close result, OPS will easily get the support of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran to form a government. Edappadi Palaniswami also fears Thevar undercurrent. If the results are by huge margin, either for the DMK-led front or for the AIADMK front then the same equations will continue."

--IANS

aal/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)