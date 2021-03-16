Kamal Haasan files nomination from Coimbatore.S, vows to make it best city

-
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday filed his nomination from Coimbatore South Constituency for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
While addressing a press conference after filing his nomination, he said, "Our Strategy is honesty which is lacking with other parties".
Asked about the reason for contesting from Coimbatore, he said, "Coimbatore is very close to my heart. I have lot of friends in this city. So many memories...Many important events in my life happened here."
"I will work to make Coimbatore not only the best city in Tamil Nadu but the best in India," he added.
"There are some attempts to create communal tension in this city. I will be a voice against such moves. This was a city called Manchester of South India. To bring back that status and goodwill I am contesting here," he further said.
Haasan said, "Here in this constituency, prominent parties have not kept their promises of providing water, building roads, drainage, expansion of airport and metro rail service."
Responding to a query on his outsider tag, he said, "I am not an outsider. Many leaders from other languages have come up in Tamil Nadu. I am a Tamilian. I have many friends here. Maybe media which have political biases call me an outsider."
Responding to an allegation that he will leave politics for cinema, Haasan said that politics is not a business or work for him rather "it is my duty". "Cinema is a profession for me, I will continue it," he said.
MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
