TN polls: AIADMK first list of candidates out, CM to contest from Edappadi

The ruling on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister would contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.