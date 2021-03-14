TMC's attempt to stir controversy with Mamata's injury has backfired: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Poriborton without change
TMC, BJP leaders ask EC to probe 'attack' on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee betrayed the people of Bengal, says PM Narendra Modi
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata releases TMC list for 291 seats
PM to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Vijayvargiya
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that the attempt by Trinamool Congress to create controversy has backfired as the district administration as well as Election Commission has called the incident in Nandigram that resulted in an injury to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an accident.
"Reports of district administration and EC have called it an accident. Mamata ji has said that she was pushed. It's a controversy between governance and administration. This attempt of stirring controversy and gain sympathy has backfired," said Vijayvargiya after BJP's central election committee meeting in Delhi.
"We are not worried. Those (TMC) who tried to use the wrong means to gain sympathy from people should be worried. They have been exposed," he added when asked if Banerjee's injury could swing voters in her favour.
Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.
She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.
West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.
The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.
The counting will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU