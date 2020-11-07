Trump's imminent loss in US polls definite blow to right-wing forces: CPI

-
The CPI said on Saturday that the imminent defeat of President Donald Trump in the US election was a "definite blow" to the right-wing forces and their policies, adding that this would be replicated in the Bihar assembly polls.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the cusp of being declared as the winner of the November 3 elections, as the 77-year-old former US vice president was leading in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia where counting of votes is continuing.
"The results of the US elections against Trump, though officially yet to be announced, is a definite blow to the right-wing forces and their policies," CPI general secretary D Raja said during the celebration of the 103rd anniversary of the October Revolution at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
"The October Revolution gave birth to a working class-led state. Today, it assumes special significance in the background of the rejection of the Donald Trump and his rightist policies by the American people," he said.
Paying tributes to Vladimir Lenin, Raja said his teachings and tactics of uniting the working class with the peasantry in the fight against the right reactionary forces were relevant even now.
"In India, too, the working class and the farmers are hand in hand in the joint struggle against the anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmer policies of the Modi government," the CPI leader said.
"We extend our full support to the November 26 general strike and workers-farmers agitation. The Bihar assembly election verdict will also be a blow to the right-wing communal forces in India," he added.
