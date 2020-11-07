Vote in maximum numbers, set record: PM Modi's appeal to Bihar voters

Prime Minister on Saturday appealed to voters for the last phase of polls in to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record.

In a tweet, he also asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of in the third and final phase of state on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.

