Trust people's judgment for positive verdict in our favour: Amarinder

-
ALSO READ
BJP likely to contest from urban and semi-urban Assembly seats in Punjab
Punjab bankrupt due to unethical policies of SAD, Congress: BJP
BJP, Amarinder and Dhindsa's party to jointly contest Punjab polls
Drugs case: Punjab police register FIR against Sukhbir's brother-in-law
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal seeks ban on exit polls
-
On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).
Counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab will be held on Thursday. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray.
After quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year, Singh had launched his own political party -- Punjab Lok Congress - and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).
The counting of votes marks the conclusion of the electoral festival of democracy and we are confident of outstanding results, Singh said in a statement.
We trust people's judgment to deliver a positive verdict in our favour and provide us with a chance to serve them for next five years, he said, adding that the feedback from candidates and workers was very positive and encouraging.
The former chief minister said people of Punjab understand the importance of a double-engine government that will watch and safeguard the national interest and help in reviving Punjab's economy.
Promising days are ahead for Punjab, added Singh. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU