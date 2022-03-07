Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah ahead of assembly poll results

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Union Home Minister ahead of the results of assembly polls in five states.

Singh, who contested the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, told reporters that he had a general discussion with Shah on various issues.

He also exuded confidence that his Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP have done well in the assembly elections.

"I met and had a general discussion about Punjab. My party and the BJP alliance have done well. Let us see what happens," he said, adding that he was not a political pundit.

The development comes close on the heels of Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi's meeting with Shah.

The results of the assembly polls in five states will be declared on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)