UP Assembly election is between 'Parivarwadis' and 'Rashtravadis': PM Modi

As the polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls is underway, Prime Minister on Sunday reiterated his 'Parivarwadi' jibe, an apparent reference to the Samajwadi Party (SP), and said that this time the state Assembly election is between "Parivarwadis (dynasts) and Rashtravadis (nationalists)".

"This time the election is between Parivarwadis and Rashtravadis. In this election, the Dalits, the oppressed, the backwards and the general class are all united against the Parivarwadis and are determined to defeat them," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Deoria.

Reminding people of the Samajwadi Party regime, the PM said, "Remember, how you had to go to Gorakhpur in medical emergencies because the then government didn't pay any heed to people's medical needs here. Many innocent kids died due to brain fever. It is the result of the Yogi government's efforts that brain fever has come under control in this area. More and more children's lives are being saved."

PM Modi said that the "double engine" Uttar Pradesh government is giving free ration to more than 9 crore backward people, 3 crore Dalits and 3 crore families of general category. "In difficult times, only BJP came to your rescue while the Parivarwadis were sitting at home," he added.

The Prime Minister said that new sugar mills are being opened under the Yogi government and the economic condition of sugar mills are being improved. "Sugar mills were closed under the rule of these Parivarwadis. Our sugarcane farmer of Deoria can never forget how he was forced to sell his produce to middlemen. They were also sometimes beaten and insulted for sugarcane slips. In order to increase the income of sugarcane farmers, the work of ethanol blending is also being increased rapidly," he pointed out.

Speaking about the fertilizer plant of Gorakhpur, PM Modi said, "Yogi worked very hard as an MP to restart the fertilizer factory which was closed in Gorakhpur earlier, but the Parivarwadis did not allow this work to happen. Today the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur is the pride of the place, reducing the problems of the farmers."

The fifth phase of Assembly polls is going on in Uttar Pradesh in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state. Out of the 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts, the main constituencies include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gonda. There are 692 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of the election. The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

