UP Polls: Not in politics to grab power, but build nation, says Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
LIVE: UP records 60.17% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly elections
-
Ahead of the polling for phase four of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that politics is not just for forming governments but about building societies and the country.
"We are in politics not just to form governments but to build society and the country. That explains we are not reluctant to take tough decisions," Singh said at a rally in Sikandarpur area of Ballia.
Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow the trust of the people of the country to be broken.
"...carefully weigh the options, see if it is right and then vote. Many parties have been formed and have become extinct over the years. There was a crisis in politics due to the false assurances of the leaders. There was an issue of unreliability about the politicians. The BJP has erased this notion," added Singh.
Addressing a public meeting, he added, "We fulfilled our promise to remove Article 370. Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to fulfil promises made to the people. There should be no division in the name of religion. After Independence, India and Pakistan were divided on the basis of religion. We fulfilled the promise of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi gave a grand look to Kashi Vishwadham. The temple of Somnath was destroyed by Ghori. That too was redeveloped."
Voting for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU