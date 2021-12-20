PM Modi in Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in women empowerment event

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj and participate in a programme that will be attended by over two lakh women on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the programme was being held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroots level by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will transfer an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.
This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.
"The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (B.C.-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as first month's stipend in account of each of the 20,000 B.C.-Sakhis. When B.C.-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4000 each for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions," the PMO said.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.
The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth (Rs 2000), on completing one year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in Class I (Rs 2,000), on admission in Class 6 (Rs 2,000), on admission in Class 9 (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing Class 10 or 12 (Rs 5,000).
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 'Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units'. "These units are being funded by the SHGs and will be constructed at the cost of around Rs one crore for one unit. These units will supply the Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state," the PMO added.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
