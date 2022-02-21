UP Assembly polls: 'Gurus' of BSP sitting in BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at the (bsp) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, chief on Monday claimed that the 'gurus' of BSP are sitting in (BJP).

Addressing a public meeting in Sandila town of the district, Yadav said, "I hope you understand that those who are sitting on Elephant (BSP Symbol) can go anywhere. In which party their gurus are sitting? Their gurus are sitting in BJP... We are forming a government with a majority."

The supremo lashed out at BJP for changing the names of public places.

"He (CM Yogi Adityanath) changed the names of everything. Now, he is 'bulldozer wale baba'. It's a clear fight between the public and BJP and we are standing with the public," he said.

Notably, under Yogi Adityanath's tenure, the name of Allahabad has been changed to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

are being held in from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

