UP Assembly polls: Why does SP give protection to terrorists, asks BJP

-
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party govts pushed UP onto violence, says CM Adityanath
People consider Samajwadi Party as alternative to BJP, says Akhilesh
Fake 'Samajwadi' occupied lands of Dalit, betrayed people of UP: PM Modi
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving protection to terrorists by using its 'cycles'.
Speaking to ANI today, Shehzad Poonawala, the BJP spokesperson, said, "Today the question is not of the use of cycles. The SP has given protection to terrorists on its cycles. The SP has given 'sanrakshan poora (full protection) to terrorists. Why does SP give full protection to terrorists? Will Akhilesh Yadav answer this?"
The BJP leader claimed that the SP chief had gone to Ahmedabad to give protection to Abu Azami. "In 2006 the SP said that SIMI is not a terror outfit. The way the SP started the process to withdraw cases against terrorists even invited comments from the court. So, did the cycle symbol of the party not work to support terrorism?" he added.
Launching a scathing attack at the SP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had said that the Opposition party is protecting and giving shelter to terrorists while playing with national security.
Addressing a public meeting in Nighasan and Dhaurhara Assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. One of the convicts is a person of the SP. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why he has not given explanations. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will the people vote for those who support terrorism?"
Seven phases of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began from February 10 and will conclude on March 7 for the 403 seats in the state while the people's verdict would be known on March 10, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU