UP Assembly polls: Why does SP give protection to terrorists, asks BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused (SP) of giving protection to terrorists by using its 'cycles'.

Speaking to ANI today, Shehzad Poonawala, the spokesperson, said, "Today the question is not of the use of cycles. The SP has given protection to terrorists on its cycles. The SP has given 'sanrakshan poora (full protection) to terrorists. Why does SP give full protection to terrorists? Will Akhilesh Yadav answer this?"

The leader claimed that the SP chief had gone to Ahmedabad to give protection to Abu Azami. "In 2006 the SP said that SIMI is not a terror outfit. The way the SP started the process to withdraw cases against terrorists even invited comments from the court. So, did the cycle symbol of the party not work to support terrorism?" he added.

Launching a scathing attack at the SP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had said that the Opposition party is protecting and giving shelter to terrorists while playing with national security.

Addressing a public meeting in Nighasan and Dhaurhara Assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. One of the convicts is a person of the SP. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why he has not given explanations. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will the people vote for those who support terrorism?"

Seven phases of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began from February 10 and will conclude on March 7 for the 403 seats in the state while the people's verdict would be known on March 10, 2022.

