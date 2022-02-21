UP should vote on real issues, some doing divisive politics: Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Old 'jumlas' and attack on subsidies: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Union Budget
Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
UP Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi begins road show in Lucknow
Insta accounts of Priyanka Gandhi children not compromised: Govt sources
-
Ahead of the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Chinhat area of Lucknow, exhorting people to vote on issues. She said that the people are well aware of political parties who practise divisive politics to deflect attention from real issues.
Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "There are a lot of problems of the people. We are telling them to vote on these issues. I think the people understand that there are some political parties who want to prosper by dividing them by talking about caste and religion."
Hitting out at the BJP's claims of improving the law and order situation in the state and its thrust on the issue, Congress leader said that there are incidents of atrocities in the state but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not talk about them.
"Atrocities are being committed on a daily basis here. What does the Chief Minister have to say about that?" she said.
She further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress and Samajwadi Party 9SP) being a sympathise of terrorists. "He is saying all this only because of the polls," she said.
"Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only about relevant issues," she said.
Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had recalled the Ahmedabad blasts, saying some parties were sympathetic to such terrorists. He accused the SP government of seeking withdrawal of cases against accused in terror attacks in the state.
The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on February 23.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU