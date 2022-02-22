UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls.
The high-decibel campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.
The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.
Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.
Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.
Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat.
Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017.
Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat and is being challenged by SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.
The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government.
Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase.
Rae Bareli considered a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP's Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.
The polling will begin at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU